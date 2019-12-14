ALTON — Albert Epperheimer, age 84, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, as his home in Alton, Illinois.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1935, in Alton, the son of Ralph and Helen (Murphy) Epperheimer. He married Norma Epperheimer Oct. 19, 1976 in Edwardsville, Illinois, she survives.

Albert retired from Owens Illinois Glass after working there for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and loved to watch Chicago Cubs baseball and St. Louis Blues Hockey.

He is survived by his children, Susan Everage of South Roxana, Illinois, Brenda (Bruce) Staggs of Independence, Missouri, Teri Mortland of East Alton, Tracy (Mark) Westerhold of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Rhonda (Sanford) Dickey of Largo, Florida; step-daughters, Angela Galliher of East Alton, and Melissa (Kevin) Hay of Edwardsville; brother, Wayne Epperheimer; 10 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and four step great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Edna Hert; and half-sisters, Betty Hoyt and Dorothy Chaney.

Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded.

Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.