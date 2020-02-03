OTTERVILLE — Albert L. Pace, Sr. passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at St. Anthony's Health Care Center.

He was born on July 7, 1941 in Clayton County, Missouri, to Troy Mary "Lucille" (Ridenour) Pace. Albert married Charlene A. Wagner on May 5, 1962 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He was a US army veteran and was a Journeyman machinist for Owens-Illinois in Godfrey, Illinois. He was a member of the Otterville Baptist Church, Fieldon Masonic Lodge, Ainad Shrine Temple, and the Grafton American Legion.

From age 11, his grandfather Ridenour taught him the family tradition of grave digging that he proudly continued for 50 years. He was elected as the youngest mayor ever in Otterville during the 1960's, and served again during the 1980's. He loved to race motorcycles, shoot trap, golf, and throw darts.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene A. Pace; his children, Pamela A. Pace of Jerseyville, Illinois, Albert Alan Pace Jr. of Otterville, Illinois, David A. Pace of Otterville, and Travis A. Pace of Athens, West Virginia; his grandchildren, Cassandra Warren, Kourtney (Vicente) Arellano, Aly (William) Vessels, Albert Andrew Pace III; his great-grandson, Liam Vessels; his siblings, Sharon L. Hagerman, Troy L. "Bud" Pace Jr., Steven (Becky) Pace, and a sole surviving uncle, D.K. "Pete" Ridenour.

Albert is preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter, Kelsey A. Pace; his sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Matthew Westfall; his sister-in-law, Lavena "Beany" Pace; and brother-in-law, Robert Hagerman, Sr.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois. Celebration of life will be on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at noon at the Otterville Baptist Church and burial to follow at Noble Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be by American Legion Post #492. Chaplain (MAJ) Steven L. Pace will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Otterville Baptist Church and the Kid's Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation.