ALBERTA BAKER

WOOD RIVER —Alberta G. Baker, 96, passed away 5:15 am on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born in Hardin, Ilinois on Dec. 12, 1922, she was the daughter of Fred and Goldi Irene (Hunt) Bizaillion.

She had worked as an inspector for the Olin Corporation many years before retiring.

In 1938 in St. Louis, she married Melvin Baker. He died in 1974.

Surviving are sons, Richard Baker of Wood River, Illinois Robert Baker of Houston, Texas; daughter, Judy (Dave) Belanger of Houston; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brothers, Jim Bizaillion of Godfrey, Illinois and Henry Bizaillion of Lakeland, Florida.

Her parents; husband; brothers, Jack and Bill Bizaillion; and sister, Christine Ballard preceded in death.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.