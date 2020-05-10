Alberta Gater
HAZELWOOD, Missouri — Alberta "Sug" Maxine Gater, 76, departed from this life May 4, 2020, at Christian Northeast Hospital in Florissant, Missouri. Born May 16, 1943, to Louis "Ray" and Lillie Mae Hinton, of Alton, Illinois. Alberta owned and operated a hair salon and beauty supply store more than seven years. On Dec. 4, 1963, she married Airman Jesse Gater, of the United States Air Force, who preceded her in death in 1981. Alberta enjoyed cosmetology, arts and crafts, and bingo. She is survived by five children: Darrick (Nycholle) Gater, of Laurel, Maryland, Dawn McClure, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Jesse Gater Jr., of Hazelwood, Missouri, Alicia (Carlos) Butler, of Marietta, Georgia, and Kyle Gater of Hazelwood, Missouri; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Frizell, of Alton, Illinois, Henrietta Frizell, of Alton, Illinois, and Georgianna Roberson, of Springfield, Illinois; and, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kellie Willis; brothers, Virgil Alexander and Eugene Hinton. Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home, in Alton, Illinois. Virtual services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020. For more information contact Darrick Gater at degater01@gmail.com or call 757-256-6499. Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home, in Alton, is in charge of arrangements. Service was private.

Published in The Telegraph from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Service
Funeral services provided by
Cathy M Williams & Sons
1695 Oakwood Ave
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-9155
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
