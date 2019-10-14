WOOD RIVER — Alberta M. Herrin, 88, passed away 5:48 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

Born Oct. 18, 1930 in Bluffs, Illinois, she was the daughter of Harley and Hazel (Bonds) McGlasson.

She had been a secretary and sales representative for Piro TV and The Sleep Station before retiring.

She married James Herrin, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are a son, James (Angela) Herrin in Texas; daughters, Vicky Hoffman of Highland, Kathy (Dr, James) Ketchum of O'Fallon, Tracie (Garry) McDaniel in Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Her parents, husband, daughter Joyce Davis, brothers Ormand, Harold, Mardell and Howard "Taffy" McDaniel and sisters Marjorie Matthews, Beverly Castleberry and Sharon Castleberry preceded her in death.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Burial will follow in Winchester Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.