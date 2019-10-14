Alberta Herrin (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta Herrin.
Service Information
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL
62095
(618)-254-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WOOD RIVER — Alberta M. Herrin, 88, passed away 5:48 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

Born Oct. 18, 1930 in Bluffs, Illinois, she was the daughter of Harley and Hazel (Bonds) McGlasson.

She had been a secretary and sales representative for Piro TV and The Sleep Station before retiring.

She married James Herrin, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are a son, James (Angela) Herrin in Texas; daughters, Vicky Hoffman of Highland, Kathy (Dr, James) Ketchum of O'Fallon, Tracie (Garry) McDaniel in Indiana; 11 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Her parents, husband, daughter Joyce Davis, brothers Ormand, Harold, Mardell and Howard "Taffy" McDaniel and sisters Marjorie Matthews, Beverly Castleberry and Sharon Castleberry preceded her in death.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Burial will follow in Winchester Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.