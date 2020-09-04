MOUNT OLIVE — Alberta Kernich, 96, of Mt. Olive, Illinois, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at St. Johns Hospice in Springfield, Illinois.

She was born March 15, 1924 in Mt. Olive, the daughter of the late Peter and Frida Albert Dobonick; and the widow of Victor Kernich.

Funeral services Monday, Sept. 7, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Mt. Olive.

Burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the church, Lunch for family and friends following the service.

Memorials: Mt.Olive Academic Foundation & Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Condolences www.beckerandson.com.