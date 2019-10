JERSEYVILLE — Alberta M. Moscicki, 84, died on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Burial is at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Saint Louis, Missouri.