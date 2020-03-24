WOOD RIVER — Alberta Rose Weir, 96, went to be with the Lord, peacefully at 12:55 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey, Illinois.

Born in Saline County, Illinois, near Harrisburg on Aug. 21, 1923, he was the daughter of Ralph and Clara (Foster) Gholson.

She worked in the housekeeping department of Wood River Township Hospital for 25 years before retiring in 1978.

Alberta was a dedicated member of the 1st General Baptist Church Church in Wood River, Illinois, serving on many committees and mission organization groups.

On Dec. 10, 1941 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, she married Percy Darrell Weir. He died March 25, 1996.

Surviving are sons, Darrell Weir and Ronnie Weir both of Wood River; grandchildren, Denise (Randy) Oldham of Moro, Illinois, and Michelle (Jody) Morgan of West Chester, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Timothy Oldham, Alyssa and Hannah Morgan.

Her parents; husband; brother, George Gholson; and two sisters, Lillian Mayhew and Virginia Bouyo preceded in death.

Private services will be conducted Thursday, March 26 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made in her memory to a .