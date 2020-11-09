1/
Alberta Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WOOD RIVER — Alberta Williams, 91, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born Oct. 3, 1929 in New Madrid, Missouri.

She married James Edgar Williams in 1946; he preceded her in death in 1981.

In her free time Alberta enjoyed walking and playing bingo.

She is survived by four sons, Louis (Terry) Williams of Alton, Illinois, Harry James Williams of Hardin, Illinois, Rick (Cheryl) Williams of Brighton, Illinois, and Glen (Sharron) Williams of Wood River; two daughters, Pat Hersman of Wood River and Jean Williams of Palmyra, Illinois; three sisters, Shirley Treece of New Madrid, Barbara (Dallas) Tereece-Orton of New Madrid, and Rachel (Kenneth) Robinson of Springfield, Missouri; 37 grandchildren; along with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Luven (Woods) Staffey; two sons, Eddie (Patricia) Dean and William Lee Williams; daughter, Luven Stone; and three brothers, Bud, Junior and Tom Staffey.

Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 16 at the First Christian Church, 760 Washington Ave., in Alton from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.

Services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with information and an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved