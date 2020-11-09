WOOD RIVER — Alberta Williams, 91, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born Oct. 3, 1929 in New Madrid, Missouri.

She married James Edgar Williams in 1946; he preceded her in death in 1981.

In her free time Alberta enjoyed walking and playing bingo.

She is survived by four sons, Louis (Terry) Williams of Alton, Illinois, Harry James Williams of Hardin, Illinois, Rick (Cheryl) Williams of Brighton, Illinois, and Glen (Sharron) Williams of Wood River; two daughters, Pat Hersman of Wood River and Jean Williams of Palmyra, Illinois; three sisters, Shirley Treece of New Madrid, Barbara (Dallas) Tereece-Orton of New Madrid, and Rachel (Kenneth) Robinson of Springfield, Missouri; 37 grandchildren; along with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Luven (Woods) Staffey; two sons, Eddie (Patricia) Dean and William Lee Williams; daughter, Luven Stone; and three brothers, Bud, Junior and Tom Staffey.

Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 16 at the First Christian Church, 760 Washington Ave., in Alton from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.

Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.