Alberta Yost (1927 - 2019)
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL
62024
(618)-259-5320
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paynic Home for Funerals
Rosewood Heights, IL
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paynic Home for Funerals
Rosewood Heights, IL
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Paynic Home for Funerals
Rosewood Heights, IL
Obituary
ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Alberta Estella Yost, 92, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Born Aug. 11, 1927 in Kampsville, she was a daughter of Charles Hiles Pepper, and Lucy Alba (Bunch) Pepper. She married Willian Arthur Yost Jr. June 26, 1948 in Brighton, Illinois. She worked as a checker for National Foods until her retirement. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Lynn (Jim) Yost Hussey of Chesterfield, Missouri.; a son, William "Bill" Yost of East Alton, Illinois; three grandchildren, Susan (Derek) Jarman of Wood River, Illinois and Gregory (Julie) Yost and Kevin (Kayla) Yost, all of East Alton, Illinois; and seven great granchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers Alfred, Donald and Junior Pepper; and sisters Erma Elledge, Lucille Barnett and Irene Newman

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and will continue Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the or New Hope Baptist Church. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
