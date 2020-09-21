Alden Bruns

BETHALTO — Alden Dwane Bruns, 88, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Highland Health Care.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in East Alton, Illinois, the son of Alden William and Florence M. (Sibley) Bruns.

He married Shirley Lee Oetken in Bethalto on Nov. 18, 1956. She preceded him in death on Aug. 7, 2016.

Dwane was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He retired from the Bethalto National Bank after 35 ½ years, where he worked as an Executive Vice President. He was also a member of the Bethalto United Presbyterian Church and The Bethalto Rotary Club.

Dwane also enjoyed hunting, shooting, going to Ducks Unlimited dinners, loved his faith and reading the bible; he was a Yankee Baseball fan, and just loved being with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Diana (Francis) Lockwood of Edwardsville, Illinois, Douglas Bruns of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Matthew (Lori) Bruns of Coal City, Illinois; five grandchildren, Nick (Anna Kinsella) Lockwood, Alyssa Bruns, Drake Bruns, Jeffery (Cassie) Bruns, and Julie Bruns; and a sister-in-law, Mary (Lowell) Brown of Bethalto.

Along with his parents and wife, Shirley; Dwane was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Bruns.

At Dwane's request, there will be no memorial service. His wishes were to have his body donated to the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

