ALDONIA EDWARDS

ALTON — Aldonia Joanna Edwards was born March 2, 1930 in Alton, Illinois to the union of Eugene and Aldonia (Hunt) Stevenson.

Aldonia attend the Alton Public Schools and graduated from Alton Senior High School. She was employed in the housekeeping profession, until she retired and became a Foster Parent for the Alton School District. Aldonia married the late Freddie Edwards. She later met and spent the rest of her life with the love of her life, Jim Frank James until his passing in 2014.

Aldonia Edwards received her eternal reward on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Integrity Nursing Home. She was blessed with eighty-nine years. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by two brothers ~ Eugene and JC Stevenson; two grandsons ~ Robert Hickman and Brian Woods; and two great-grandchildren ~ Samian Woods and Malik Steward.

She leaves to cherish her memories fourteen children~ Wesley (Pricilla) Edwards of Cahokia, Illinois; Francine (Donald) Randol of Alton; James Charles (Jeanne) Edwards of Edwardsville, Illinois; Berdie (Greg) Lewis of Champaign, Illinois; Brenda Jones of Alton; Freida (James) Woods, Sr. of Alton; Preston (Gwendolyn) Frazier of Montgomery, Alabama; Bettle Buffer of Aurora, IL; Jim Edwards of Alton; Roger (Brenda) Edwards of St. Joseph, MO; Stephanie Edwards of Liberty, MO; Timothy (Irene) Edwards of Dallas, Texas; Matthew (Patricia) Edwards of Alton and Phillip (Kelly) Edwards of Champaign; two sisters, Ethel Butler of Champaign, and Frances Barker of Aurora, Illinois; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will convene Friday, March 15 at 9 a.m. followed by home going celebration at 10 a.m. at Deliverance Temple C.O.G.I.C. Interment will be held at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Online registry is available at www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com