ALTON — Aldora Marie Leach, 94, passed away at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2019 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.

She was born on July 16, 1925 in Bemidji, Minnesota, the daughter of Dora and Alfred Allandslee.

Aldora married Douglas Leach on Dec. 21, 1947, in Bemidji. He passed in 2015.

They had four children, Deborah (Dave) Jackson of Ballwin, Missouri, Dorie and (Jon) Havens of Florissant, Missouri, Mark (Kathy) Leach of Ballwin, and Diane Oberkrom of Canton, Georgia; a special niece, Julia Andrews of Minneapolis, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, David (Heidi) Jackson, Dennis Jackson, Bernie (Jen) Sebold, Jennifer (Guy) Spangler, Mary (Brian) Simonds, Allie Leach (Rick Mick), Jane (Ben) Woodard and Augie Oberkrom; eight great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends. Aldora and Doug both loved dogs so much that the cremains of two of their Grand Dogs Toi Ling and Tai Ling Sebold will also be buried with her.

Aldora was employed for many years in retail sales for Dillards, Stix Baer & Fuller and Penney's. She also loved to spend time with her family and travel in the RV with her husband. Also Aldora took up painting later in life and discovered she was good at it. She especially liked to do Rosemaling, a Norwegian Folk-art as her family was from Norway. She was also an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Alton, and was very involved in many activities there.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church in Alton and 5A's Shelter in Alton.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey are in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.