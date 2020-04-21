BETHALTO — Aleatha Dawn Riddlespriger, age 59, departed this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born June 24, 1960 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Burrel and Elsie (Angel) Wilkins.

Aleatha attended Alton High School and graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College receiving an associate degree upon graduation.

Aleatha was united in Holy Matrimony to Marco E. Riddlespriger Sr. on Dec. 30, 1984. She was employed at Capri Sun and later she was employed at Crown Optical as an Account Specialist. She loved traveling, playing games on her iPhone and watching her grandkids grow-up before her eyes.

In addition to her husband Marco; she is survived by her children, Roy Elliott (Joannah) Elliott of Chicago, Illinois, Shelemia Mann of Alton, and Jelisa Riddlespriger of Alton; her grandchildren, She'Leatha, Christopher, Taleaha, Alexis, Roy III, Gabrielle, Ibrahim and Miciah; her siblings, Vanessa Winters, Burletta Durham and Burrel (Shawn) Wilkins all of Houston, Texas, and David (Annette) Wilkins of South Carolina, and Anthony (Cherie) Harrison of O'Fallon, Illinois; also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved very dearly.

In addition to her parents Elsie Wilkins (Angel) Burrel Wilkins; she was preceded in death by her sister, Anita Kissentaner; her son Marco Riddlespriger Jr.; and her daughter, Mar'Leatha Riddlespriger; also her brother-in-laws, Wilson Winters and Donnie Kissentaner.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.