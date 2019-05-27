ALFRED VALDES

ALTON — Alfred Valdes, 89, died at 4:26 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home in Alton, Illinois. Born July 19, 1929 in Alton, he was the son of Joseph and Amanda (Fernandez) Valdes.

Mr. Valdes served with the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War. He retired as a rigger for Laclede Steel after 43 years of service. He served as a bugler for the Alton VFW Post 1308 Ritual Team and for the American Legion Ritual Team participating in over 1300 funerals. On May 19, 1949 he married the former Anna Reider in Germany. She preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2005.

Surviving is a daughter, Barbara Butler of Godfrey, Illinois, two sons, Alfred Valdes Jr. (Shannon) of Brighton, Illinois, Gary Valdes (Kim) of Alton, six grandchildren, one brother, Fredrick Valdes (Beverly) of Godfrey, a special care giver, John Hildebrand and a special friend, Stevie Salas.

Along with his parents and his life long love, Anna, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dr. Richard Butler and a brother, Joe Valdes.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Alton VFW Post 1308 Ritual Team. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.