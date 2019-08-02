ALICE BLEVINS
GILLESPIE — Alice M. Blevins, 76, of Gillespie, Illinois, died at her residence on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:55 a.m. Friends may call on Monday, Aug. 5 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services are Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Christine Erdmann officiating. Memorials are suggested to Joyful Angels, Silent Santa and Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.