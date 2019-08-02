Alice Blevins (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Blevins.
Service Information
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME LTD
203 E Elm St
Gillespie, IL
62033
(217)-839-2154
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME LTD
203 E Elm St
Gillespie, IL 62033
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME LTD
203 E Elm St
Gillespie, IL 62033
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALICE BLEVINS

GILLESPIE — Alice M. Blevins, 76, of Gillespie, Illinois, died at her residence on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:55 a.m. Friends may call on Monday, Aug. 5 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services are Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Christine Erdmann officiating. Memorials are suggested to Joyful Angels, Silent Santa and Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, IL is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.