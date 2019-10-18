GODFREY — Alice Frances Dodson, 87, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1931 in Rye, New York; the daughter of William P. & Elizabeth (McDow) Lurton.

Alice married Charles E. Dodson on Oct. 7, 1956 in Dow and he preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2009.

She was a member of the Godfrey Church of Christ and also attended South Roxana First Assembly of God Church. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan, loved attending her kids and grandkids sporting events and loved helping others.

Alice is survived by a son, Douglas Dodson; two daughters, Diane Jackson and Debbie Golenor; two sons-in-law, Kevin Jackson and Jim Golenor; six grandchildren and spouse, Andrea Jackson, Travis (Niki) Jackson, Charlie and Georgia Dodson, and Zach and Jake Golenor; three great grandchildren, Easton Dolmage, Makenna Perkinson, and Major Raines; five siblings and spouse, Bill, Don, Clayton, and Bob (Donna) Lurton, and Jane Dunn; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Brainerd.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois, with Rev. Tim Keller officiating.

Cremation rites will follow and inurnment will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to: Godfrey Church of Christ or South Roxana First Assembly of God Church.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey are in charge of arrangements.

