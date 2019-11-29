GLEN CARBON — Alice Ruth Dugger, 88, passed away on Nov. 12, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born Aug. 16, 1931 in Wood River, Illinois, she was the daughter of John E. and Ruth M. (Swartz) Maynard.

She had been employed as a Telephone Operator for Illinois Bell before retiring.

On April 19, 1956 in Alton, she married Bobbie L. Dugger. He died Oct. 7, 2003.

Surviving are a son, Mitchell L. (Ramona J.) Dugger; daughters, Laura E. (Barry G.) Clapsadde, Cynthia C. (Ronald J.) Voss, Sarah J. Herren; 12 grandchildren, Benjamin L., Aaron M. and Jordan Dugger, John N. Scott (Anna), Ross and Elizabeth Clapsaddle, Trevor J. and Timothy Voss, Conner, Tessa and Riley Herren; and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Charlotte Mitchell and Jane Callan; and brothers, John and Paul Maynard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Private burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.