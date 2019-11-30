GLEN CARBON — Alice Ruth Dugger, 88, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born Aug. 16, 1931, in Wood River, Illinois, she was the daughter of John E. and Ruth M. (Swartz) Maynard.

She had been employed as a telephone operator for Illinois Bell before retiring.

On April 19, 1956, in Alton, Illinois, she married Bobbie L. Dugger. He died Oct. 7, 2003.

Surviving are a son, Mitchell L. (Romona J.) Dugger; daughters, Laura E. (Barry G.) Clapsaddle, Cynthia C. (Ronald J.) Voss and Sara J. Herren; 12 grandchildren, Benjamin L. (Lindsay), Aaron M. and Jordan M. Dugger, John N., Scott C. (Anna), Ross M. and Elizabeth A. Clapsaddle, Trevor J. (Jessica) and Timothy M. (Kelly) Voss, Connor E., Tessa R. and Riley K. Herren; and eight great-grandchildren, Emmi, Lexi and Rowen Dugger and Mason, Eli, Owen, Harry and Stella Voss.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Charlotte Mitchell and Jane Callan; and, brothers, John and Paul Maynard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Private burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.