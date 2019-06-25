ALICE MARSH

GODFREY — Alice Elizabeth (Bartlett) Marsh, of Godfrey, Illinois, was born on Nov. 14, 1916 in Alton, Illinois, to the late Cora and Fred Bartlett. She passed away at age 102 on June 20, 2019.

Alice was raised on her family farm on Bartlett Lane, attended the one-room Mason School on the same road and raised her four children on Bartlett Lane in a home built by her husband. Alice lived in this home until she was 101.

Alice graduated from Shurtleff College in 1938. She was married to the late Royal Marsh in 1943. They met at a dance while Alice was serving in the USO and Roy was stationed at Scott Air Force Base. Alice was a retired school teacher who taught for 32 years, 17 of those at Godfrey School.

Alice loved her garden and abundantly canned her home grown tomatoes as well as peaches and jams. She tended her garden well into her late nineties.

Alice was preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Conway and Francine Smith. She is survived by her son, Steven Marsh (Lorry); daughters, Winnie Streicher (Larry), Jean Shimunek (Rick), and Sara Waterloo (Tim); grandchildren, Jenna Streicher, Geoffrey Streicher (Dayna), Gregory Streicher (Melissa), Andrew Shimunek (Oyumaa), Thomas Shimunek, Brian Waterloo (Mirela), Matthew Waterloo, and Paul Waterloo (Samantha); and six great-grandchildren.

Alice loved reading, traveling, gardening and playing the piano. She was organist at Godfrey Congregational Church for 30 years where she was an active member. In addition, Alice volunteered playing the piano at the Senior Center, Methodist Village and Church Women United while in her nineties. She was a member of the Greater Alton Concert Association and a charter member of the Carillon Guild.

Friends and family can pay their respects at the funeral service on Saturday, June 29. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. at Godfrey Congregational Church, 6104 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, followed by a funeral service at 11:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Godfrey Congregational Church.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.