GODFREY — Alice Russell, 88, passed away peacefully at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Albert and Lucille (Forrester) Evans.

Alice married James Russell May 5, 1951, at Fosterburg Baptist Church. He preceded her in death Sept. 19, 2017.

She was a former member of Fosterburg Baptist Church, as well as attended Main Street United Methodist Church.

Alice worked for the Alton School District in the cafeteria. She was an avid golfer, winning multiple trophies in putting. Alice loved her family and especially children. To her, "family is everything."

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, as well as a son and daughter-in-law, Lana (Richard) Jennett, of Pacific, Missouri, Debbie (Keith) St. Cin, of Godfrey, Illinois, Jim (Susie) Russell, of Colorado, and grandchildren, Alice Jennett, Annie (Brian) Spinneweber, Sarah Jennett, Matthew (Karen) Ebbeler, Jon (Lupe) Russell, Greg (Rachel) Russell, Willie (Jill) Russell, John Durrwachter, Paul Ebbeler and Marcie Ebbeler, great-grandchildren Reagan Ebbeler, Rese Ebbeler, Ryan Ebbeler, Rachel Ebbeler, Mackie James Russell, Emma Russell, Cooper Russell, Leo Spinneweber, Dean Spinneweber, Malachi Ebbeler and Emma Ebbeler.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Denise Russell, a sister, Alberta "Tippy" McQigg and a brother, Charles "Buck" Evans.

A celebration of life will be from 4-7 pm Friday, Jan. 24, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home, in Godfrey, where memorial services will be at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bob Harris officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey are in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com