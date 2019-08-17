AURORA, COLORADO — Alison Lenhardt Winslow, 67, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado.

She was born April 16, 1952 in Alton to Henry and Ione (Salzman) Lenhardt.

A graduate of the University of Denver, Alison was an avid gardener, devoted Lutheran, and patron of the arts. She is preceded in death by husband Clifford Roland Wesley Winslow and survived by stepmother Joanne (Perkins) Lenhardt, daughters Elizabeth and Madeleine, and brother Bruce G Lenhardt.

A celebration of life will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Aurora, Colorado at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, and she will be buried at Fairmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Denver Botanic Gardens or the .