JERSEYVILLE — Allen Edward Crump, 53, passed away at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on Oct. 6, 1966 in Alton, Illinois; and was the oldest of five sons born to Billy George and Margaret Ann (Grenzebach) Crump.

Allen grew up in Wood River, Illinois, and graduated with the class of 1985 from Wood River High School.

He then made the noble decision to enlist with the United States Navy, serving our nation honorably as a Boiler Tech on the USS Raleigh LPD-1

Upon returning home from the service, he began working at the Shell Oil Refinery in Hartford, Illinois.

For the past 12 years, he was the Power Plant Operations Manager on Kwajalein Atoll – United Sates Army Garrison, Ronald Reagan Space and Missile Defense Command in the Marshall Islands.

He married his childhood love, Dawn Niemeyer, on March 14, 2014; and although their time together was far too brief, their marriage was blessed beyond measure.

Allen maintained an active lifestyle and was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing on various softball leagues throughout the years. He also enjoyed scuba diving and sitting around the poker table with his buddies.

His family truly meant everything to Allen and he soaked up each and every moment he was able to share with them all. Whether it was cooking with his wife, Dawn while listening to music; or taking his grandchildren on their annual Eckert's trips, so long as he was to spend time with them, his heart was full.

Running a close second with his love of the St. Louis Cardinals, you would be hard pressed to find a bigger fan, than Allen Crump. He followed every game closely, and he felt each win as well as each loss as if he were a part of the team himself.

To put it simply, Allen loved. He loved his friends; his family; his co-workers all the same – because to him, they were all family. He would do anything for anybody without ever expecting anything in return. His honor to his country; his love of his family and his character set an example for us all to strive for.

Surviving are his wife, Dawn Jones of Jerseyville, Illinois; his father and mother, Billy and Margaret Crump of Jerseyville; two daughters, Kacie (Derrick) Thomas and Sydney Windmiller, both of Wood River; two step-daughters and their spouses, Alysha and Jeremy Alexander of Liberty Hill, Texas, and Brianna and Jonathan Rankin of Lafayette, Colorado; five grandchildren, Noah and Elise Thomas, Cambria Windmiller, Ariya and Olivia Alexander; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeffrey and Julie Crump of Washington, Missouri, Billy and Cindy Crump Jr. of St. Charles, Missouri, Kevin and Tammy Crump of Jerseyville, also Scott and Amy Crump of Wood River; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmo and Mabel Crump; along with his maternal grandparents, Horace and Ethel Grenzebach.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation and service is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Visitation will continue on Wednesday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Private funeral services will follow. Family would like to request masks be worn.

Private burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

For those desiring, memorials may be given to the family, in care of the funeral home; Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 Color Guard; or to Wounded Warriors.