Allen Woolverton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Allen Ray Woolverton, 77, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at BJC Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Born May 10, 1943 in Cairo, Illinois, he was the son of Clyde H. and Fern L. (Hall) Woolverton.

He had been a machinist for Shell Oil for 34 years before retiring in 2000. On Dec. 7, 2008 in Highland, Illinois, he married Gail Jackson. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, Terry Woolverton of Fenton, Missouri; daughters, Tammy (Joe) Nelson of Roxana, Illinois, and Emily (Jeff) Russell of Troy, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Eric and Samantha Nelson, Amanda, Nathan and Michael Woolverton, Katelyn and Savannah Russell; and great granddaughter, Sophia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Wanda Cotner.

Private funeral and burial service in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to BJC Evelyn's House or Siteman Cancer Center.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved