TROY — Allen Ray Woolverton, 77, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at BJC Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Born May 10, 1943 in Cairo, Illinois, he was the son of Clyde H. and Fern L. (Hall) Woolverton.

He had been a machinist for Shell Oil for 34 years before retiring in 2000. On Dec. 7, 2008 in Highland, Illinois, he married Gail Jackson. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, Terry Woolverton of Fenton, Missouri; daughters, Tammy (Joe) Nelson of Roxana, Illinois, and Emily (Jeff) Russell of Troy, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Eric and Samantha Nelson, Amanda, Nathan and Michael Woolverton, Katelyn and Savannah Russell; and great granddaughter, Sophia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Wanda Cotner.

Private funeral and burial service in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to BJC Evelyn's House or Siteman Cancer Center.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, in charge of arrangements.