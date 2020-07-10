1/1
Alma Hamilton
PEORIA — Alma Evelyn (Reedy) Hamilton, was born Jan. 23, 1922 in St. Clair County, Illinois, to her parents Walter and Gertrude (McCoy) Reedy.

She had two brothers and two sisters who all predeceased her; W. Raymond Reedy, East St. Louis, Illinois, Loretta Katzenberger, Oregon, Esther Toussaint, Belleville, Illinois, and Maurice Vic Reedy, Florida.

Alma married John Hamilton, Aug. 30, 1942 and has two daughters, Virginia Post of Chillicothe, Illinois, and Jan Owens of Brighton, Illinois.

She has seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.

Alma was a School teacher for 26 years in Illinois and 10 years employed by J. C. Penney Company. She attended the Church of God (Anderson, IN affiliation).

Visitation will be Monday, July 13, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal & Schaff Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Lifebrook Church or Mt Hawley Community Church in Peoria, Illinois.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
JUL
13
Service
11:00 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
