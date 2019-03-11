ALMA LOVELACE

JERSEYVILLE — Alma Irene Lovelace, 95, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on Dec. 27, 1923, the daughter of Steve and Addie Elliott, in Dunlap, Tennessee. She married Gene Lovelace on July 27, 1946, in Alton, Illinois. Gene passed away on June 21, 2010.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son David of Alton and a sister Doris Klepper of Aurora, Illinois.

She is survived by her son Dean and daughter-in-law Carol Lovelace of Godfrey, Illinois, a granddaughter Anne Lovelace Hand also of Godfrey, a granddaughter Hope Lovelace and great-granddaughter Zoey of Kentucky, daughter-in-law Jameela Lovelace of Toronto, Canada, her niece Pat Jarvis of Aurora, whom she lovingly taught to how to sew, and her dear friend Trish Gibbons of Alton.

Alma generously donated her body to the Washington University School of Medicine. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation. She was an accomplished painter and will lovingly be remembered for her quick wit and her independent spirit.