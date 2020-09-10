1/1
Alma Pearson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Alma Zorene (Hollingworth) Pearson, of Little Rock, Arkansas, (last few years of Alton, Illinois), passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

She was born in Decatur, Illinois, Nov. 2, 1930, to Thomas Hollingsworth and Ethel Hodges.

She was a homemaker and lived most of her life in Little Rock.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, William Pearson of Little Rock; sisters, Jean Patrick of Decatur, and Helen Champlin of Godfrey, Illinois; and her parents.

Alma is survived by her son, Paul Ropp of Little Rock; step-daughter, Linda Pearson Mathis (Richard) of Eagleville, Tennessee; her granddaughter, Carrie Mathis Garcia (Domingo), of Bronx, New York; and great grandchildren, Claudia, Caylinda and Cisco Garcia; her grandson Krys Mathis (Asia) of Nashville, Tennessee; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Elsah; her niece, Jeannie Mitchell; great nephew, Grant Mitchell (Abby) of Johnson City, Illinois; her nephew, Jeff Duvall and great niece, Kristina Hendrickson of Marion, Illinois.

She is also survived by her very close church friends, Pastor Dave Burger, Judy Burger, Carol Conway, Pauletta Dralle, and Carol Duelm.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pastor Dave Burger, who helped Alma and provided a church home for her; also to the staff at Intergity Alton and the Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto, Illinois, for caring for Alma.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alma's name to the Community Christian Church, 2345 Union School Rd, Alton, IL.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery, Alexander, Arkansas.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved