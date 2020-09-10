LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Alma Zorene (Hollingworth) Pearson, of Little Rock, Arkansas, (last few years of Alton, Illinois), passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

She was born in Decatur, Illinois, Nov. 2, 1930, to Thomas Hollingsworth and Ethel Hodges.

She was a homemaker and lived most of her life in Little Rock.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, William Pearson of Little Rock; sisters, Jean Patrick of Decatur, and Helen Champlin of Godfrey, Illinois; and her parents.

Alma is survived by her son, Paul Ropp of Little Rock; step-daughter, Linda Pearson Mathis (Richard) of Eagleville, Tennessee; her granddaughter, Carrie Mathis Garcia (Domingo), of Bronx, New York; and great grandchildren, Claudia, Caylinda and Cisco Garcia; her grandson Krys Mathis (Asia) of Nashville, Tennessee; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Elsah; her niece, Jeannie Mitchell; great nephew, Grant Mitchell (Abby) of Johnson City, Illinois; her nephew, Jeff Duvall and great niece, Kristina Hendrickson of Marion, Illinois.

She is also survived by her very close church friends, Pastor Dave Burger, Judy Burger, Carol Conway, Pauletta Dralle, and Carol Duelm.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pastor Dave Burger, who helped Alma and provided a church home for her; also to the staff at Intergity Alton and the Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto, Illinois, for caring for Alma.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alma's name to the Community Christian Church, 2345 Union School Rd, Alton, IL.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery, Alexander, Arkansas.

