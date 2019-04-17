Obituary
Alma Treadway

GRANITE CITY — Mrs. Alma Treadway, 87, a resident of Granite City, Illinois, passed on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish in her memory; ten children; Tyrone Treadway, Dora Ardrey, Sherry Anderson, Catherine Harper, Deborah (Lawrence) Jenkins, Agnes Treadway, Mike Treadway, James ( Zachary) Perry, James Allen Treadway, Ellyn Treadway, thirty five grandchildren, fifty three great grandchildren, twenty six great great grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation service: will be held on Friday, April 19 at Officer Funeral Home P.C., 2114 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Illinois from 6-8 p,m.

Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, April 20 at Bethesda Temple, 5212 Spring Street, Alton, Illinois Funeral service: will be at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Sunset Hills Cemetery, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, Illinois at 1 p.m.
Officer Funeral Home P.C.
2114 Missouri Avenue
East Saint Louis, IL 62205
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
