ALMA TREADWAY

GRANITE CITY — Mrs. Alma Treadway, 87, a resident of Granite City, Illinois, passed on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish in her memory; ten children; Tyrone Treadway, Dora Ardrey, Sherry Anderson, Catherine Harper, Deborah (Lawrence) Jenkins, Agnes Treadway, Mike Treadway, James ( Zachary) Perry, James Allen Treadway, Ellyn Treadway, thirty five grandchildren, fifty three great grandchildren, twenty six great great grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation service: will be held on Friday, April 19 at Officer Funeral Home P.C., 2114 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Illinois from 6-8 p,m.

Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, April 20 at Bethesda Temple, 5212 Spring Street, Alton, Illinois Funeral service: will be at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Sunset Hills Cemetery, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, Illinois at 1 p.m.