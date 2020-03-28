WOOD RIVER — Alta L. Keefe 92, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Eden Village Care in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

She was born Sept. 15, 1927 in Wood River to Truman and Esther (Whyers) Dossey. She married Robert Keefe on Nov. 20, 1948 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Wood River.

She is survived by five daughters, Linda (Charles) Hoffman of Glen Carbon, Gail Keefe of Wood River, Julie (Ed) Anderson of Wood River, Kathy Keefe of Springfield, Illinois, and Carolyn (David) Peterson of Wood River; grandchildren, Rob (Robyn) McBrien of Bonner Springs, Kansas, Katie Johnson of Edwardsville, Illinois, Anne (Dennis) Mitchell of Gillespie, Illinois, Scott Fraundorf of Wood River, Becky (Krishna) Cherikuri, Buffalo Grove, Illinois, Joe (Lindsay) Doyle, Mike Doyle, Adam Walston, Chris Walston, and Stephanie (Cory Taft) Walston all of Springfield and Rachel Bergtholdt of Phoenix, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; brother, Thomas Dossey; sister, Pauline Lawless; and an infant brother.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions private services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, entrusted with professional services.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.paynicfh.com.