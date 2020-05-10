HARTFORD — Alta Mae Peterman, 90, of Hartford, departed this life May 9, 2020. Alta was born on April 3, 1930, in Quaker, Missouri. She was the daughter of William and Martha (Blair) Oliver. She was united in marriage to James Peterman Aug. 10, 1949, in Arkansas. He preceded her in death in 2017. Although she never worked away from home, Alta spent her life loving and taking care of others. She was always the first to help someone in need. She loved raising her children and later enjoying her grand and great-grandchildren. She liked to crochet and quilt, and enjoyed cooking and gardening of both flowers and vegetables. Alta accepted the Lord as her savior early in life. As a member of the Missionary Baptist Church, her greatest joy was serving the Lord alongside her husband as he preached the word of God. Alta is survived by a son, Lewis (Anita) Peterman, and a daughter, Lela (Garry) Hawkins; five grandchildren, Kristina (Zach) Lind, Marion (Crystin) Peterman, Alicia (Jonathan) Sayer, Tara Berry and Kelly (Kenny) Springer; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Dillon Springer; Madison Berry; Kaydence, Bryar and Elyjah Lind; Cheyenne Goodroad; Alexis and Johnathan Peterman; and, another expected any day. She is also survived by two sisters, Wanda (Larry) Bridgeman and Erline (Randy) Kopp, sister-in-law, Delphia Bridgeman, and many nieces and nephews. As well as her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie (Ralph) Bell, brother, Junior Oliver; sister, Charlotte Stevens; grandson-in-law, Brian Berry; brothers-in-law and sisters in-law, William Elmer and Faith Peterman, and David and Gladys Basden. Also, her beloved grandparents, who raised her, Marion and Ettie Oliver. Special thanks to BJC Hospice and Morning Star for their kindness and support. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private visitation will be held at Paynic Home for Funeral, in Rosewood Heights. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Asher Cemetery, south of St. James, Missouri, with Pastor Jim Odle officiating. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 10 to May 11, 2020.