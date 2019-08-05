ALTA TUETKEN

TEMPLE TERRANCE, FLORIDA — Alta Faye Tuetken, 87, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 in Temple Terrace, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lottie Watson, two infant sons, Robert Lynn and Jamie Lauvear, 6 brothers and 4 sisters. Faye is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert, of Temple Terrace, sister Christine Maxeiner, Brighton, Illinois, and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Her working career began at Army Finance Center in St. Louis, Missouri, followed by Owens Illinois Glass in Alton, Illinois.

After moving to Temple Terrace, FL, Faye worked and retired from Thatcher Glass Co. in Tampa, Florida, then went on to work for Hillsborough Community College in Tampa.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 Funeral will follow immediately after visitation. Services will be held at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, 727 E. Bethalto Blvd, Bethalto, IL 62010. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Faye to Crosspointe Church of the Nazarene, 919 Debuel Rd., Lutz, FL 33549, or Melech Hospice House, 11125 N. 52nd St., Tampa, FL 33617.