GAINESVILLE — Alvah McGregor "Greg" Smith, 56, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at NE Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida.

He was born Aug. 15, 1963 the only child of former Kemper native Melvin Smith and Scotland born Margaret (Sibbald) Smith.

Greg is survived by his wife, Dorothy (McCracken) Smith; his daughter Kaylee; and cousins Alex Sibbald, Stephen Sibbald, Mary Corbin of Cape Coral, Florida, Nichole Harb of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Kevin Smith of Hartford, Illinois.

Greg made Panama City Beach, Florida his home for the last 20 years.

Greg loved to make deals and make money. As a small child he sold vegetables out of a red wagon. At 12 years old Greg hired a secretary to handle calls for his landscape business with a dozen employees! At 16, he bought a new Cadillac with money earned selling goods from his flea market antique booth. Greg bought his first property at 18 years old which launched his love for buying and selling properties.

Greg built over a dozen cabins in the Georgia mountains and purchased commercial warehouses in Florida and was instrumental in restoring a landmark building in Hartford, Illinois for which he won an award.

Greg also owned and operated a boat storage. He also piloted his single engine plane. Greg loved boating and was in the process of restoring a 50-foot Bertram. He also loved traveling in his motorhomes with his family and adopted pets and loved many rescue animals that had been looked over labeled "unadoptable."

Greg was a problem-solver and loved a challenge and decided to take online law classes. Greg became a expert in securities and was a self-litigant in various cases, winning each one. Many friends called upon Greg for advise and help and he never wavered in his support.

Greg was a magnificent man, unique and extremely gifted, loved by many and respected by all.

A graveside funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 23, at the Kemper Cemetery, Kemper Illinois.

Condolences may be offered at P.O. Box 18008, Panama City Beach, Florida 32417.

Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.