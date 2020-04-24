ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Alvie George Tucker, 92, of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home with family at his side. He was born Dec. 7, 1927 in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Wilburn and Esta Lee (Romines) Tucker.

Alvie was retired from General Motors, where he worked 30 years. He was a member of the UAW and loved going to meetings.

He is survived by his son, Dudley "Lee" (Barbara) Tucker of Rosewood Heights; three daughters, Debra (Gary) Freeman of Bethalto, Illinois, Angela (Mike) Colley of Bethalto, and Mary (Roy) Ferguson of St. Ann, Missouri; beloved cat, Diesel; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 18 great great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Juanita (Hoskins) Tucker; second wife, Shirley (Bryant) Tucker; sons, Dwight, George and infant son Stephen Tucker; infant daughter, Rebecca Dawn Tucker and three brothers, R.C., Wayne, and J.D. Tucker.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, private services will be held at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton. Paynic Home for Funerals entrusted with professional services.

Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.