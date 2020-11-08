GODFREY — Alvin E. Weinman, 89, died at 3:03 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville.

Alvin was born December 6, 1930 in Alton, the son of Fred and Evelyn (Brecht) Weinman. He retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Company in 1985. Alvin was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church in Godfrey where he was an Elder and as one of the founders of Mississippi Valley Christian School, Alvin also served as a school board member.

Marianne Weinman, 86, died at 3:50 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Cedarhurst of Godfrey.

Marianne was born April 18, 1934 in Alton, the daughter of Ivy and Lucy (Barton) Smith. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Godfrey and worked out of her home as a seamstress. She made many custom draperies and slip covers.

On June 4, 1949 Alvin and Marianne were married in East Alton. Marianne and Alvin were just four days shy of being married 71 years at the time of her death just a short five months ago.

Surviving are two daughters, Sondra L. Girdler (Steve) of Danvers, Illinois, and Kathlyn Weinman of Godfrey; one son, Wesley Weinman (Debbie) of Godfrey; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a brother, James R. Weinman (Marge); a brother-in-law, Herschel Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews. Alvin was preceded in death by a son, Terry Weinman, and two sisters, Marilyn Rose and Martha Grizzle.

Private graveside services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. The Rev. Tom Olney will officiate. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date for Marianne and Alvin. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church in Godfrey or Mississippi Valley Christian School. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.