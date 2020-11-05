1/1
Alvin Carlton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EAST ALTON — Alvin Don Carlton, 86, went to be with his Lord, 4:57 p.m, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at his residence.

Born Sept. 16, 1934 in Calhoun County, Illinois, he was the son of John E. and Mary E. (Martin) Carlton.

He had been a Tow Motor Operator for Laclede Steel for 30 years before retiring. He then became a laborer on the street department for the Village of East Alton, Illinois.

On June 20, 1953 in Pittsfield, he married Catherine Elizabeth Hoaglin. She died Dec. 9, 2019.

Surviving are a son, Darren (Robin) Carlton of East Alton; daughters, Robin Cobbel of Wood River, Illinois, and Cathy Carlton of East Alton;seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Merlin W. Carlton of Barry, Illinois.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a grandson, Jonah Naylor; brothers, John E. and Delbert Berdette Carlton; sisters, Dorlene Hendrickson, Lily Mae Waggoner and Edna Johnson; and son-in-law, Mike Cobbel.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Vaughn Hill Church of Christ in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

Brian Magnuson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital Research in memory of Jonah Naylor.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved