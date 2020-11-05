EAST ALTON — Alvin Don Carlton, 86, went to be with his Lord, 4:57 p.m, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at his residence.

Born Sept. 16, 1934 in Calhoun County, Illinois, he was the son of John E. and Mary E. (Martin) Carlton.

He had been a Tow Motor Operator for Laclede Steel for 30 years before retiring. He then became a laborer on the street department for the Village of East Alton, Illinois.

On June 20, 1953 in Pittsfield, he married Catherine Elizabeth Hoaglin. She died Dec. 9, 2019.

Surviving are a son, Darren (Robin) Carlton of East Alton; daughters, Robin Cobbel of Wood River, Illinois, and Cathy Carlton of East Alton;seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Merlin W. Carlton of Barry, Illinois.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a grandson, Jonah Naylor; brothers, John E. and Delbert Berdette Carlton; sisters, Dorlene Hendrickson, Lily Mae Waggoner and Edna Johnson; and son-in-law, Mike Cobbel.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Vaughn Hill Church of Christ in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

Brian Magnuson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital Research in memory of Jonah Naylor.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.