ALVINA ISRINGHAUSEN

JERSEYVILLE — Alvina Rose Isringhausen, 78, passed away on March 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born on Oct. 25, 1940 in Jerseyville to Arthur J. Isringhausen & Mary Margaret (Ballard) Isringhausen. She married Paul M. Isringhausen, Sr. on Dec. 16, 1961 in Fieldon.

Alvina was a nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital, the VNA in Alton, the Jersey County Health Department, and at Jersey Community Hospital. Alvina was instrumental in the creation of 911 for Jersey County and the ambulance service for Jersey Community Hospital. She was a member of Westlake Country Club and associated with the American Red Cross.

Alvina is survived by her husband: Paul M. Isringhausen, Sr.; children: Paul (Gena) Isringhausen, Jr. and Kent (Lynn) Isringhausen; daughter-in-law: Diane Isringhausen; grandchildren: Luke, Josh, Maggie, Austin, Whitney, Blake, Isaac, and Avery Isringhausen; great-grandchildren: Declan and Wade Isringhausen. Alvina was preceded in death by her parents; son: Jeffrey Isringhausen; sister: Bette Isringhausen; and in-laws: Marvin and Nellie Isringhausen.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville (23098 Glenda Avenue, Jerseyville, Illinois, 62052) from 4-8 p.m. The visitation will continue on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at the Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville, with the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Rev. Deborah Lawson will be officiating and burial will be held at Fieldon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the District 100 Foundation Alvina Isringhausen's Scholarship for Nursing Students. (Checks may be made to District 100 Foundation, in care of Alvina Isringhausen).