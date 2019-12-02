EDWARDSVILLE — Amelia Ann Paschedag, age 87, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto, Illinois.

A school teacher at C.M. for 38 years, Amelia was also an AARP lobbiest for 20 years. She was an avid pilot of her private plane through her 20's and 30's. She was also very active in her church and played the piano and organ during the services.

She is survived by her husband, Charles; five children, Dennis Paschedag (Carol) of Suwanee, Georgia, James Paschedag (Keetra) of Worden, Illinois, Cathleen David of Edwardsville, Diane Wilson (Steve) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Tom Dustin (Sherri) of Flagstaff, Arizona; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a brother, John Larry Stallings (Jackie) of Phoenix, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Amelia Stallings; sisters, Catherine Steele and Pauline Cox; and a brother, Paul Stallings.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 9 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at the 1st Christian Church, 760 Washington Ave., Alton, 62002.

Memorials may be given to the .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.