GODFREY — Amelia Jane Wilson went to be with the Lord Monday, March 30, 2020

She is survived by her parents, Brett Alan and Ann Renee (Palazzolo) Wilson; a brother, Leo Alan Wilson; her grandparents, Lonnie (Connie) Wilson and Patricia (Thomas) Palazzolo; and one great grandmother, Dorothy Schiebal.

Amelia was preceded in death by her grandmother, Nancy Jane Wilson.

Private service will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf in Godfrey, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to: Children's Hospital Neo Natal.

