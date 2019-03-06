AMPAI MURPHY

JERSEYVILLE — Ampai (Chaiphom) Murphy, 75, passed away March 4, 2019 at home.

She was born Jan. 4, 1944 in Udorn, Thailand.

She married Ronald L. Murphy on Oct. 9, 1969 in Takhli, Thailand. She came to the United States in May of 1970. She became an avid housewife and homemaker. She was blessed with 49 years and 5 months of marriage.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald L. Murphy; a son, Daniel Murphy and his wife, Leigh Ann; and two grandchildren, Trenton Murphy and Hannah Murphy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two older sisters; and one brother in Thailand.

Visitation will on Friday, March 8 from 9-11 a.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral will be on Friday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Officating will be Rev. Olin Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jersey County .

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.