GODFREY — Amy Ethelyn Cargill Brainerd passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:12 p.m. at Integrity of Godfrey at the age of 97.

Amy was born in Grafton, Illinois, to Everett and Adeline (Dexter) Cargill on June 21, 1922. She had one brother who lived several days, John Cargill. Her father was from Tacoma, Washington, and her mother was from Sinnamahoning, Pennsylvania.

She graduated valedictorian from Jerseyville High School, then from MacMurray College. Amy was an elementary education teacher in Peoria, Grafton and Alton. Her strong commitment to family was first tested when she chose to leave her teaching job in Peoria, to live with and care for her father after her mother passed away.

Returning to Grafton she met her husband, William Edward Brainerd, and they were married at home in Grafton, on December 25, 1951. Amy's father lived with her family until his passing.

Amy was an accomplished seamstress, knitter and homemaker. Amy and Bill enjoyed dancing every Saturday night and attending and dancing at Dixieland Jazz Festivals. They made many friends through dancing and jazz.

After Bill died in 2001, she lived with her daughter, Sue, for 12 years. For the past year she has lived at Integrity of Godfrey. The family very much appreciates the staff's excellent loving care.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Martha and Steve Hannah, Karen Sue and Bob Lowe, John Brainerd, and Barbara and Jim Barrett; grandchildren Keith (Brittany) Hannah, Natalie Hannah, Alice Moon (Carsen), John Barrett, Rachel Barrett and Nicole Lowe. Surviving great-grandchildren are Jackson, Amelia and Max Hannah.

She was a member of Eastern Star, St. Louis Jazz Club, and the Methodist churches of Grafton and Godfrey. She was loved and will be missed.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. Internment will be at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton. Memorials may be made to Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com