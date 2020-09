ALTON — Amy Ruth Morell, 33, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Visitation is Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. at Calvary Life Church in Granite City, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Sunset Hills in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the family to help with Funeral Expenses.

