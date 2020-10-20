1/1
Amy Yates
1970 - 2020
{ "" }
BETHALTO — Amy Yates, 49, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Evelyn's House in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1970, the daughter of Gary and Janet (Malony) Yates.

Amy enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Lane Gregory of Bethalto; sister, Shelley (Jim) West of Belleville, Illinois; and one nephew, Brendon West.

She is preceded in death by her mother.

A Visitation will be held at noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, with Father Tom Liebler officiating.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
OCT
24
Service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
