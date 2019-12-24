BETHALTO — Andrew "AJ" Jacob Brooks, 30, passed away December 19, 2019 in his home in Bethalto, Illinois.

He was born August 21, 1989, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Charles "Chuck" Kermit Brooks and Shari Ann Yates.

AJ attended Lewis and Clark Community College, majoring in art, and was a talented photographer, painter and illustrator. He was loved by his customers and co-workers in various area restaurants where he worked. He loved to travel and learn of the culture indigenous to the areas visited. He was always happy to help anyone who needed it. AJ was best known for his zany sense of humor. He had everyone in tears of laughter. He was a beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

AJ was preceded in death by his mother, Shari Ann Yates, and maternal grandparents, Jerry D. Dale and Annabel Kessler-Shaw.

Survivors include paternal grandparents Delbert Lee and Margaret Ruth Brooks of Alton; father, Charles K. Brooks and wife Marianne of Faribault, Minnesota; and siblings Sarah B. Chalberg and husband, Bill, of Downers Grove, Illinois, Amber N.

Higgins and husband, Sean, of Bunker Hill, Bailey E. Brooks, Cooper L. Brooks, Desirae M. Brooks, and Ezekiel J. Brooks of Fairbault, Minnesota; and nieces and nephews Grace, Harry and Ivar Chalberg and Cheyann Higgins as well as many family

members and friends.

A celebration of AJ's life will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, visitation from noon until time of service at 3 p.m. at Elias Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the funeral home, 727 E. Bethalto Blvd., Bethalto, IL 62010.