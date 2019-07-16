ERWIN
BETHALTO — Andrew Edward Erwin, 35, passed away on July 13, 2019 at his home in Bethalto, Illinois after a long battle of drug addiction. There will be no visitation but a memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Family or First National Bank in Staunton where an account has been designated for funeral expenses. Andrew Erwin Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 59, Staunton, IL 62088. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com