Andrew Hackethal
1955 - 2020
MISSOURI — Andrew "Andy" Peter Hackethal passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Boone Hospital center in Columbia, Missouri, following a brief illness.

Andy was born on April 5, 1955 in Alton, Illinois. He married Mechlin of Centralia, Missouri, in 2004, and she survives.

Also surviving is his mother, Margery A. Hackethal; his four children, Erin Wuestenberg (husband Jeff), Kelli Stone (husband Paul), Jeff and Laci Milner; his two grandchildren, Hannah and Emma Wuestenberg; his three sisters, Diana Schoenherr (husband James), Elaine Meyer (husband Dale), and Margaret Williams (husband Kris); and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his father, Peter L Hackethal.

Please visit www.Fentonkendrickfh.com to offer your condolences.

Memorial may be offered to the foundation of choice.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Friendship Christian Church
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Friendship Christian Church
