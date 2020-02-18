JERSEYVILLE — Andrew George Hetzel, 46, died unexpectedly at 11:47 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois, from complications resulting from a three year battle with multiple myeloma.

He was born in Alton Memorial Hospital, in Alton, Illinois, on Aug. 16, 1973, the oldest of two sons born to Edward and Cynthia (Stringer) Hetzel.

A lifelong Jerseyville resident, Andy graduated in 1991 from Jersey Community High School, where he was active on both the JCHS Band and Panther Soccer teams. He shared his talents on the trumpet many times, honoring area veterans with Taps during military graveside services.

As a recipient of the National Merit Scholar, he attended McKendree College in Lebanon, Illinois, on scholarship, and while there met the love of his life. He graduated in 1996 with a BA in both Sociology and Physcology.

He most recently was employed with the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation in Jerseyville first as an energy advisor, then Head Start, and lastly was the workshop supervisor for the developmentally disabled.

Andy was definitely a people person, and absolutely knew no strangers. He enjoyed his family, and assisted in coaching both his daughter various sports teams. Anyone that knew Andy, is well aware of his love of fishing, and he could find time to find that perfect fishing spot, anytime…anywhere.

He married the former Traci Lynn Goodin of Donnellson, Illinois, on Oct. 17, 1997 in Jerseyville, and together they have been blessed 22 years of marriage and the joys of their two daughters.

He is survived by his father, Edward Hetzel of Jerseyville; his wife, Traci Hetzel of Jerseyville; his two daughters, Gabriella Hetzel and Savannah Hetzel both at home; a brother and sister in-law, Jon and Shelley Hetzel of Jerseyville; along with his nieces and nephews, Kirsten, Eli, Jacob and Sophie; his father in-law, Bruce Goodin of Donnellson, Illinois; along with his best friend, Casey Jones of Jerseyville.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Cindy Hetzel; his grandparents, George and Dorothy Stringer and Andrew and Theresa Hetzel; along with his Mother in-law, Jean Goodin.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where a service celebrating his wonderful life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21.

Rev. Bob Taylor will officiate.

Memorials may be given to his family in care of the funeral home.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.