BRIGHTON — Andrew Wayne St. Clair, 49, passed away 3:16 pm, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Robins Manor.

Born in Alton on July 29, 1969, he was the son of Samuel J. and Linda (Townsley) St. Clair.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Surviving are two sons, Gabriel St. Clair and Jacob St. Clair; and former wife, Stephanie St. Clair.

A Celebration of Life Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at the Godfrey Baptist Church. Pastor Glenn Greenwood will officiate. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.