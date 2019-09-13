WOOD RIVER — Andrew "Bubba" Stimac, 58, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

He was born Sept. 12, 1961 in Alton, Illinois to Donna Faye (Jones) Stimac of Wood River and the late John "Chokie" Joseph Stimac.

On Feb. 20, 1988, Andrew married the love of his life, Sheri Hodges. She survives in Wood River.

Bubba was a U.S. Army veteran serving with the 4th Infantry Combat Engineers. After service he joined Labors Local #338 of Wood River on Dec. 27, 1982. He was the hardest worker, the proudest grandpa, a loving husband and father, and once he met you, you were family. He was bigger than life and was the world's greatest storyteller. He had many "Bubba-isms" which he enjoyed sharing. He loved being outdoors and was an avid mushroom hunter. He was a long time member of Holy Angels Catholic Church where he faithfully served as an usher and never missed a day of church.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Chris & Andrea "A.J." Stimac of Moro, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law: Lauren & Jeremy Green of Wood River, 4 grandchildren: Finley Lou Stimac, Hadley Marie Green, Parker Blaine Green and Everly Jo Stimac; a brother and sister-in-law: John "Pugan" & Sara Stimac of East Alton, Illinois; a sister: Vicky Stimac (Mickey Bruce) of Wood River; brothers-in-law: Steve (Janine) Hodges of Des Peres, Missouri and Earl "Romie" (Jenny) Hodges of Bonita Springs, Florida; nieces and nephews: Trish, Annie, Kimmy, Johnny, Mikey, Gavin and Dillon; mother-in-law: Peggy Hodges of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; and endless cousins, extended family and to all that knew him, he was a best friend.

Besides his father Chokie, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Earl "Romer" Hodges.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Holy Angels Catholic Church where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 with Fr. Donald Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton with military honors by VFW Post 1308.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kleine-Levin Syndrome Foundation.

Online information and guestbook through Paynic Home for Funerals may be found at www.paynicfh.com.